Half of Wisconsin men reach COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men hit a new milestone Friday in COVID-19 vaccination progress.

Half of Wisconsin men have now received at least their first COVID-19 shot, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. Around 46.8% of men have completed their vaccine series.

Women in Wisconsin hit this milestone nearly three months ago and surpassed 50% fully vaccinated a few weeks after. Currently, 56.8% of women have received at least their first vaccine and 53.5% of women have completed their vaccine series.

So far this week, 36,883 vaccines have been given out. Over 53% of the state’s population has gotten their first shot, while just over 50% have completed their vaccine series.

August COVID-19 cases far exceed past months

Coronavirus cases so far this month are almost double the totals from the month of July and June combined.

So far this month, DHS reports 22,368 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

During July and June, 9,503 and 3,009 cases were reported, respectively. By the middle of next week, the total number of cases this month may also surpass the combination of May, June and July’s total. There were 24,640 cases reported total during those three months.

On Friday, DHS confirmed 1,603 new infections from the virus. You would have to go back to January 27 to find a higher daily case count, when 1,784 cases were discovered.

This is also the fourth day in a row that cases have exceeded 1,000 per day.

The seven-day average has also ticked up another 21 cases, now sitting at 1,241.

This is also the third day in a row that COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the double digits. Health officials say Friday that 11 people have died from the virus, bringing the new total up to 7,516.

