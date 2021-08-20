Janesville police searching for three suspects in a stolen wallet investigation

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is looking for three men involved in a stolen wallet investigation.

The suspects were working as a team at Festival Foods to steal a victim’s wallet on Monday, August 16, according to police.

Police add, shortly after the suspects stole the wallet, they were seen at Wal-Mart making purchases totaling up to over $4,500 on the victims credit card.

They are believed to be driving a dark colored Honda CR-V, the license plate number is unknown.

If you have any information on who these men are, you’re asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

