MPD: Man held at gunpoint in car-jacking near Ice Age Ridge Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 45-year-old man is without a car, wallet and phone after two suspects held him at gun point outside his home Thursday night.

The Madison Police Department says it happened just after 11:00 p.m. on the the 7300 block of Heather Glen Dr.

The victim tells police he was getting his dog out from the back seat of his car in his driveway, when two masked suspects approached him.

Police add, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim demanding his car keys, wallet and phone. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim and his dog.

One of the suspects took off in the victims car, and the other in the vehicle they arrived in.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.