Advertisement

Names released of drivers killed in Jefferson Co. triple-fatal crash

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson Co. Medical Examiner’s released the names of the three men killed in a multi-vehicle crash along I-94, near Johnson Creek, noting that one of them had not been involved in the collisions and had only stopped to help.

According to authorities, Harold Ostrander had been heading west around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in a pickup truck that was hauling a cargo trailer when the Jackson, Michigan, man lost control of the vehicle. The truck struck a guardrail and then collided with Ford Escape, driven by Thomas Meier, of Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Jason Smeltzer was behind the wheel of his yellow semi and saw the damaged truck and SUV as he passed the scene, authorities continued. The Chippewa Falls man decided to double-back to help. Ostrander, Meier, and Smeltzer were all standing behind the Escape when they were struck and killed by another semi, which then collided with the pickup.

“Smeltzer was truly a good Samaritan,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “(H)e just pulled over to see if everyone was okay.”

The crash closed I-94 from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills for more than six hours.

Caption

In its statement, the Jefferson Co. Medical Examiner reminded drivers that, if they are in an accident on a major highway or a busy road, they should stay in their vehicles until help arrives, saying “this can’t be stressed enough.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

UW-Madison students, who are studying race and politics in the nation's capital, say they saw...
UW-Madison students witness bomb threat near US Capitol
(FILE)
New Glarus Brewery shareholders sue CEO over misconduct claims
Lead mechanic at Madison BCycle Alex Bloom shows high school intern Arlo Waisman how to make a...
Goodman Center, Madison BCycle partner to give teens hands-on internship experience
Half of Wisconsin men reach COVID-19 vaccine milestone