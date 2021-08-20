New Glarus Brewery shareholders sue CEO over misconduct claims

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus Brewery shareholders are suing the president and CEO of the company Friday over claims of misconduct.

Karin Eichhoff, Steven Speer and Rod Runyan filed the lawsuit against Deb Carey in the Dane County Circuit Court.

Among the list of claims, the three allege that Carey used brewery money and resources to make a distillery meant to be owned by the brewery, but was instead transferred to Deb Carey and her husband Dan, personally.

NBC15 spoke with Carey, who said she was “surprised” by the allegations and has been willing to work with the shareholders.

They also claim that she kept over $100 million, $40 million of which is in cash, and spent large sums of money on personal items. Carey stated she would not distribute these profits with the minority shareholders, beyond what was needed to cover the brewery taxes, the court document states.

The group also alleges a list of claims that pertain to stock transfers:

The owner used Brewery money and resources to set up Deb Carey’s nonprofit family foundation, and change internal shareholder rules so that shareholders could not donate shares to any charity other than Carey’s.

Carey exempted herself and her daughter from stock transfer restrictions that applied to the other shareholders.

She withheld and manipulated financial and valuation data, and used Brewery money to buy the minority shareholders’ voting shares at low values to retain and bolster Carey’s voting majority.

She pushed new stock transfer restrictions that would not apply to Carey, where the Brewery could buy back minority shares at substantially less than fair market value and less than prices offered by third parties.

She threatened that if the minority shareholders did not agree to the new stock transfer restrictions, or the preferred status of her family foundation, that Carey would arrange to sell her shares to the highest bidder and freeze the minority shareholders out of the sale.

