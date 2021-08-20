Advertisement

One man hurt after being shot on Madison’s east side

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened on Madison’s east side Thursday night.

According to MPD, around 8:10 p.m. an officer heard numerous gunshots in the area of Darbo Drive, which resulted in multiple people and vehicles fleeing the scene.

Not long after, a 40-year-old man arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say he is in stable condition.

Nearby, on the 200 block of N. Marquette, officers found two residences that were hit by bullets. One of those had an adult with four small children inside.

This is incident is being investigated by the Madison Police Violent Crime Unit and East District investigative resources.

MPD says there are no suspect at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 26606014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting

Latest News

Janesville police are searching for these three suspect in a stolen wallet investigation.
Janesville police searching for three suspects in a stolen wallet investigation
Experiential travel trend emerges from the pandemic
Experiential travel trend emerges from the pandemic
(Source: Overture Center)
Overture Center to require COVID-19 vaccine or proof of negative test
Madison entertainment venues make COVID-19 changes
Madison entertainment venues make COVID-19 changes