One man hurt after being shot on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide that happened on Madison’s east side Thursday night.

According to MPD, around 8:10 p.m. an officer heard numerous gunshots in the area of Darbo Drive, which resulted in multiple people and vehicles fleeing the scene.

Not long after, a 40-year-old man arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say he is in stable condition.

Nearby, on the 200 block of N. Marquette, officers found two residences that were hit by bullets. One of those had an adult with four small children inside.

This is incident is being investigated by the Madison Police Violent Crime Unit and East District investigative resources.

MPD says there are no suspect at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 26606014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

