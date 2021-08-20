Advertisement

Oneida, Menominee tribes offer $500 vaccination incentive

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in northeastern Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.

Both the Oneida and Menominee tribes are offering a $500 incentive for vaccinations. That includes those who have already been inoculated.

For the Menominee Nation, members age 12 and older as well as tribal employees who are fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive.

Oneida tribal members and employees have until Sept. 30 to show proof of their vaccination to receive the $500.

On Thursday, the Ho-Chunk Nation Dept. of Health announced it would give $500 to those who roll up their sleeve and get the shot, as well as those who have already gotten it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting

Latest News

State Street business owners reflect on first day of new county mask order
Forward Madison updates mask-wearing policies amid Dane Co. order
If nursing homes don't comply, they will not be reimbursed form Medicare and Medicaid funding
Rural nursing homes react to Biden’s new vaccine requirement for staff
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated