Advertisement

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse is heard on new video talking about shooting people

By WISN staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) - Prosecutors are trying to introduce a new video into evidence in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Prosecutors claim the new video proves that he was predisposed to using deadly force.

Kenosha County prosecutors are trying Rittenhouse for shooting three people, killing two of them, during the Jacob Blake protests a year ago.

He faces five felonies, including two courts of first-degree reckless homicide, in the trial set to begin Nov. 1.

The most compelling video of the trial is certain to be the one showing Rittenhouse shooting people. That video was taken seconds after prosecutors say he fatally shot another man down the street.

He claims he was acting as a guard for a used car lot and only fired to protect himself.

“It looks like one of them has a weapon,” he said.

But prosecutors want to use a new video they say they just received, which they claim shows Rittenhouse 15 days earlier outside a drug store watching people he believed were shoplifting.

“I wish I had my (expletive) A.R., I’d start shooting rounds at them,” he said.

There’s no explanation where the video was shot or how prosecutors obtained it, but they argue it shows Rittenhouse “threatened to kill someone based on his baseless assumption and wrongful interpretation.”

They go on to say it “demonstrates that the defendant was eager to use deadly force in an unlawful situation” and ”fervently sought to insert himself as an armed vigilante into situations that had nothing to do with him.”

Rittenhouse is free on $2 million cash bail. Prosecutors filed a separate motion seeking the names of the donors to his defense fund as part of the process of selecting a jury.

Rittenhouse’s defense team didn’t respond to a request for comments.

The trial judge in the case will decide whether that video is admissible and whether to release that list of defense fund donors.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
A 17-year-old student died following a shooting in the 10 block of Madison on August 14, 2021.
17-year-old student shot and killed in overnight Madison shooting

Latest News

The dairyman of over 25 years never made it to work on Saturday because he was helping someone...
Man loses life rescuing coworker from flood
Two lanes are blocked as authorities respond to a vehicle on fire.
Vehicle fire blocks two southbound lanes on I-39/90 at US 151
Kyle Rittenhouse was predisposed to using deadly force, prosecutors hope to show in a new video...
Prosecutors release new Rittenhouse video
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Terrence Trammell of Milwaukee who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Milwaukee boy