Giannis Antetokounmpo to buy stake in Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, during a parade for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bucks superstar and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will buy a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, the baseball team announced.

The Brewers held a press conference Friday afternoon, and Antetokounmpo, announced that he and his family would be buying a portion of the team.

Principal owner of the team, Mark Attanasio, said the Brewers have not had a new individual investor in 17 years.

Antetokounmpo has made a similar move to that of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes who also owns a small stake in the Kansas City Royals.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the ownership group of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks as a limited partner in 2018.

The Bucks made the announcement between the first and second quarters of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Rodgers said in a statement that the opportunity was a “dream come true” for him.

