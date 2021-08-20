Giannis Antetokounmpo to buy stake in Milwaukee Brewers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bucks superstar and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will buy a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, the baseball team announced.
The Brewers held a press conference Friday afternoon, and Antetokounmpo, announced that he and his family would be buying a portion of the team.
Principal owner of the team, Mark Attanasio, said the Brewers have not had a new individual investor in 17 years.
Antetokounmpo has made a similar move to that of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes who also owns a small stake in the Kansas City Royals.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the ownership group of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks as a limited partner in 2018.
The Bucks made the announcement between the first and second quarters of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Rodgers said in a statement that the opportunity was a “dream come true” for him.
