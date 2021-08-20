Advertisement

Silver alert issued for missing Adams Co. man

By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND MARSH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice is issuing a Silver Alert for an 88-year-old man from Adams County.

Authorities say Albert Huber was last seen leaving a friends house in Grand Marsh near Second Ave. around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, and never arrived back to his home.

Huber is described as a 5′10″ white male, approximately 178 lbs. He has gray hair, blue eyes and walks with a strong limp.

He was last seen wearing white print dress shirt, brown dress pants and black shoes.

Police say Huber drives a 2004, silver Buick LeSabre, with the Wisconsin license plate number of 739FNG.

If you have any information on where Huber may be, contact Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

