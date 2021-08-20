State Street business owners reflect on first day of new county mask order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Taking effect Thursday, Public Health of Madison & Dane County’s 10th emergency order is requiring masks for everyone in public, regardless of vaccination status. For business owners, this means pivoting operations again – something they are all too familiar with.

For Amy Moore and her staff at Little Luxuries, masking up is part of the “drill.” As COVID-19 cases rise and Wisconsin sees an influx of summer tourists, Moore says she’s prepared to enforce the mandate.

“We have a big sign in our entry way and we’ll just be greeting them [customers] with hand sanitizer and just remind people that we are requiring them and we have disposable ones if they need,” Moore said. “I feel like our staff for sure is prepared to pivot in the way that we need to.”

Curtis Deller, owner of Kilwins, says he’s ready to do the same. But the masks do represent a “loss.” Now required again, Deller says the masks make it hard to see people enjoying the fun treats and experience Kilwins offers.

“This year has been a little bit of a challenge,” he said. “It’ll be nice to see faces again... we exist to elevate the fun you are having here on State Street... we enjoy connecting with customers, so this is a loss.”

Moore is proud to be a part of a community with such a high vaccination rate, despite the masks being needed again. According to the Department of Health Services, more than 68 percent of Dane County is fully vaccinated and more than 71 percent has at least one dose.

“We want to get back to the progress we thought we were making in business and in safety getting a sense of normalcy and getting to come downtown and have fun again,” Deller said.

