UW-Madison named #4 in Colleges with Best Student Life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison was named one of the top colleges with best student life in America, citing the “work hard play hard” mentality as a staple to the vibrant campus community.

This year’s ranking from Niche.com, which scores based on student reviews and U.S. Dept. of Education statistics, gives the UW school A’s across the board for academics, diversity, athletics, value, campus culture and party scenes.

Based on polls from the website, students describe the school as “Badgerific” and “top-notch” with the students being “smart and sociable.”

UW-Madison was also ranked as a Top Party School and Best College for Agricultural Sciences nationally and had several #1 statewide rankings.

The other top schools with stellar student life were the University of Southern California, University of California - Los Angeles and University of Georgia, respectively.

