Advertisement

UW-Madison named #4 in Colleges with Best Student Life

Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus
Bascom Hall, Bascom Hill and the central University of Wisconsin-Madison campus(WSAW)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison was named one of the top colleges with best student life in America, citing the “work hard play hard” mentality as a staple to the vibrant campus community.

This year’s ranking from Niche.com, which scores based on student reviews and U.S. Dept. of Education statistics, gives the UW school A’s across the board for academics, diversity, athletics, value, campus culture and party scenes.

Based on polls from the website, students describe the school as “Badgerific” and “top-notch” with the students being “smart and sociable.”

UW-Madison was also ranked as a Top Party School and Best College for Agricultural Sciences nationally and had several #1 statewide rankings.

The other top schools with stellar student life were the University of Southern California, University of California - Los Angeles and University of Georgia, respectively.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Lead mechanic at Madison BCycle Alex Bloom shows high school intern Arlo Waisman how to make a...
Goodman Center, Madison BCycle partner to give teens hands-on internship experience
Half of Wisconsin men reach COVID-19 vaccine milestone
Chronic pain observed as long-lasting COVID-19 symptom
Woman arrested in Madison stabbing death