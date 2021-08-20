Vehicle fire blocks two southbound lanes on I-39/90 at US 151
According to Wisconsin State Patrol, there are no injuries.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southbound lanes are blocked on I-39/90 at the US 151 interchange.
According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, two lanes are blocked as authorities respond to a vehicle on fire.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says there are no injuries.
This is a developing news story.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.