Wis. health officials warn of increasing risk for mosquito-related illnesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As summer comes to an end, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services is urging the public to take steps to avoid illness spread by mosquitoes.

According to Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, 44 human cases of illnesses spread by mosquitoes are reported to Wisconsin public health each year; however, the actual number of Wisconsin cases is likely higher given the number of mild cases that go undiagnosed.

Though the threat of mosquito-related illnesses in Wisconsin varies depending on weather, mosquito populations tend to be most active in mid to late summer. These illnesses can also affect animals.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), a virus spread through the bite of mosquitos carrying the virus, was reported in four horses this year. While horses can’t spread EEE directly to humans, a case of EEE in a horse confirms that some mosquitoes who are infected can spread EEE to people or other animals, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services said.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services recommends taking the following steps to help protect you and your family from getting mosquito-related diseases:

Use an EPA-registered repellent , such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 and apply according to label instructions.

Use permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Wear loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Avoid spending time outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Take steps to control mosquitoes outside your home

Symptoms of EEE include fever, chills and body and joint aches. EEE infection can develop into severe encephalitis which can result in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis.

More information on Eastern equine encephalitis is available on the DHS website and on the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection website.

