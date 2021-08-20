Advertisement

Woman arrested in Madison stabbing death

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with homicide that happened late last month near Brittingham Park.

According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., Crystal Hairston was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of 1st degree intentional homicide.

Hairston is accused of killing Mark T. Ryan, who officers found suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 27 when they responded to reports of the attack in the 700 block of Braxton Place.

First responders performed live-saving measures before the 60-year-old Ryan was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed he died from homicidal sharp force related trauma.

The MPD statement did not detail what investigators believe may have led to the stabbing.

