24-year-old Portage man killed in Marquette Co. crash

His vehicle struck several small trees, rolled and came to a stop after hitting a large tree
(AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOWN OF NEWTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his vehicle went off a road, hit several trees and rolled into a ditch.

A Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report states the 24-year-old, Sebastian Warren of Portage was driving southbound on CTH. JJ south of Dakota Avenue in the Town of Newton at around 11:53 p.m.

Warren was traveling at a high speed when he attempted to clear a curve. Warren’s vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, crossed the centerline, went off the road and entered the east side ditch, according to the report.

The vehicle struck several small trees, rolled and came to a stop after hitting a large tree.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Marquette County EMS, Town of Newton Fire Dept., Harris Fire Rescue and the Marquette Co. Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation by the Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office, Marquette County Coroner’s Office and the Waushara Co. Medical Examiner.

