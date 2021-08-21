Badgers are Back... and so are the fans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gates to Camp Randall opened up to fans Saturday morning for the first time in 17 months.

With the Badgers are Back (to Back) event, fans got a first look at practice.

“Just being able to have fans back and be able to get back to a level of normalcy that we had pre-pandemic is awesome to see,” Kory Kodanko from Green Bay said. His brother Kerry Kodanko plays for the Badgers.

Fans had to keep in mind the rule that’s new this season. For home games, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The university made the announcement Monday in an email to ticket holders.

“If there has to be a mask, I’ll wear a mask,” Helen Henningsen said. “Whatever is necessary to be able to see my son play.” She cheered on her son Matt Henningsen.

Fans are encouraged to mask up on the stands.

“I think everybody in Madison and around the state is on board to do whatever it takes to be safe and get as many fans here to be as loud as possible for the team and really just have a good time,” Karter Crowe said in the stands.

In a back-to-back event Saturday, UW Athletics also hosted a volleyball scrimmage at the Field House. The football team hosts Penn State on Sept. 4 in its season opener.

