Beloit Police conduct death investigation

Officers are looking for clues in the area of Fayette Avenue.
(NBC15)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a release, Beloit Police are conducting a death investigation.

We are currently conducting a death investigation in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue. We do not believe that there is...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Friday, August 20, 2021

The department posted to Facebook last night at around 10:30 p.m. that they were conducting a death investigation in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue.

Rock County Dispatch says there was a report of shots fired overnight in the area.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while officers are investigating.

Sources tell NBC15 there will be an update from Beloit Police around noon on Saturday.

This is a developing story.

Umbrellas Up - Rain and thundershowers moving through Saturday morning
Friday Football Blitz: Week 1
Something to Smile About 8/20
New Glarus Brewery shareholders sue CEO over misconduct claims