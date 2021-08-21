Beloit Police conduct death investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a release, Beloit Police are conducting a death investigation.

The department posted to Facebook last night at around 10:30 p.m. that they were conducting a death investigation in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue.

Rock County Dispatch says there was a report of shots fired overnight in the area.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while officers are investigating.

Sources tell NBC15 there will be an update from Beloit Police around noon on Saturday.

This is a developing story.

