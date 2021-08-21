Dane Co. farmers whip up a farm-fresh meal for thousands

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early risers headed to a Cambridge farm Saturday for a farm-fresh meal.

The Dane Co. Dairy Promotion Committee invited thousands for its main fundraiser of the year called “Breakfast on the Farm.”

Hosted this time by Hinchley Dairy Farm, the event is a tradition more than 40 years strong, according to organizer Kristin Olson.

“It’s a tradition that dairy farm families in Dane Co. are super proud of and really [is] a part of our dairy heritage in the state of Wisconsin,” she said.

According to Olson, the fundraiser was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so organizers were excited to get cooking again. Saturday, she said they prepared to serve about 12 thousand eggs and 15 thousand pancakes.

“I think its awesome that people get to reconnect with where our food comes from and just have fun seeing all the animals,” Loren Fisher, who visited the farm with her family, said.

Through general admission fees, the fundraiser supports students who want to pursue fields in agriculture.

