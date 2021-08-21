NW Indiana home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sells for $1M

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — A home designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright that’s one of only two surviving Wright-designed residences in northwest Indiana has sold for more than $1 million.

Oak Park, Illinois, resident Brian Bobek bought the Armstrong House for $1.02 million in April. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the dramatic, light-filled home was built in 1939 in Ogden Dunes, a lakefront town about 40 miles east of Chicago along Lake Michigan.

The two-story brick house was built for the family of Andrew Armstrong, a Chicago advertising director. It overlooks landscaped, wooded lots on a sloping sand dune and boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, and many unique features.

