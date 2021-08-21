Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January.

According to a statement released Saturday evening, the Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

He is 79 years old. Jacqueline Jackson is 77.

