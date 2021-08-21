Driver of a stolen car arrested after rollover crash, Rock Co. police say

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver is in the hospital and another is in custody following a two-car rollover crash Saturday morning, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Rock Co. Sheriff deputies and crew from the Janesville Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of West Rockport Road and South Hayner Road. Authorities said they found two overturned vehicles off the road.

The driver of a Chevy Cruze was pinned inside the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Rock Co. Sheriff Dept. said

A preliminary investigation determined that a Yukon Denali, driven by a 22-year-old male from Beloit, was traveling northbound on South Hayner Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The Denali then struck the westbound Cruze, driven by a 22-year-old male from Janesville, on West Rockport Road.

During the investigation, the Rock Co. Communication Center received report that the Denali had been stolen from a residence in the 1900 block of South Hayner Road prior to the crash.

The driver of the Denali was arrested for outstanding Felony Warrant through the Dept. of Corrections, treated and released at a local hospital before he was transported to the Rock Co. Jail.

The investigation into the crash and stolen vehicle is ongoing.

