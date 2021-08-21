Umbrellas Up - Rain and thundershowers moving through Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Saturday morning! Make sure to grab an umbrella if you are headed out the door first thing Saturday morning. A line of rain and thundershower are moving through southern Wisconsin. This line will likely continue to weaken and eventually dissipate as it moves from west to east of across the area. Severe weather looks unlikely Saturday morning. However, gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning will be possible. The rain and wet roads could slow down travelers. Other than the rain, it is a warm and muggy start to our weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday morning.

The best chance of rain this weekend will come Saturday morning. Rain chances will generally decrease throughout the day on Saturday. However, a cold front will slowly move from west to east Wisconsin on Saturday. With a cold front in the area, there will be a chance scattered rain showers and storms could redevelop this afternoon. Madison and points east will have the best chance of rain Saturday afternoon. Much of the area will stay dry this afternoon, though. Despite a cold front moving through, Saturday is still going to be a warm and humid day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Places behind the front will start to feel a drop in the humidity later in the day.

The cooler, drier air will start in across southern Wisconsin Saturday night. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the 50s almost area wide. A few places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could drop into the upper 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and quiet.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities because it will not be as warm or humid. Sunday is going to be a sunny and pleasant day. Highs on Sunday will only be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. The best part of Sunday will be the lower humidity levels. With dew point temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s, it is going to feel very comfortable outside.

The heat and humidity will quickly return for the upcoming workweek, though. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With higher humidity levels returning, max heat indices could top out in the lower to mid 90s Monday afternoon, so borderline dangerous heat will be possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will very warm, if not hot, and humid days. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The end of the workweek will likely not be as hot. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The weather pattern will also active for much of next week. A weakening complex of rain showers and storms will likely impact the area Sunday night into Monday morning. Plus, there will on and off rain and thunderstorm chances throughout the week. Right now, the best chance of rain and storms next week will come Tuesday night or Wednesday.

