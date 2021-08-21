Advertisement

Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jacob Dolegala looks to pass during the second half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jacob Dolegala looks to pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug 21. 2021, between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards and connected with tight end Tyler Kroft on a pair of 18-yard touchdowns to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Corey Davis caught four Wilson passes for 70 yards. Davis signed a three-contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee.

Kurt Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a TD and an interception.

