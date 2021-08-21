Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office issues missing person alert for 73-year-old man

By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for 73-year-old Gary Scheuerman.

According to the Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office, Scheuerman was last seen in Omro at 7:45 a.m. this morning. He was headed back to his home in Noblesville, IN and was traveling in a black 2017 Ford Explorer with the plate number AGM306.

Scheuerman was reported to have been wearing tan cargo shorts, a light purple t shirt with black designs, and tan sandals. He is 5′11″ with brown hair and weighs approximately 190 lbs.

If you have any information on Scheuerman’s current location please contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 920-236-7300

