1st cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A cruise ship headed for the Mexican Riviera set sail from the Port of Long Beach on Saturday — the first cruise ship to depart from California in 17 months.

Carnival Corp. says the Carnival Panorama is on a seven-day voyage and will stop in the Mexican ports of Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlan before returning to Long Beach.

Hard-hit by the pandemic, the cruise industry has battled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over health requirements for resuming sailing in U.S. waters.

The company says its operational protocols exceed CDC recommendations.

