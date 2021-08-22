Beautiful Sunday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front sliding through the area this evening will bring an end to any rain chances. The clouds will push out soon after with clearing expected by Sunday morning along with some patchy fog, especially in areas that saw rain Saturday. Overnight lows will be pleasant and into the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will be one of the nicer days in quite some time across southern Wisconsin. As high pressure settles in, sunny skies will reign along with pleasant temperatures on either side of 80. Much lower humidity will also be around. There is the potential of some breezy conditions early in the day.

Things change Monday as we head into a hot, humid, and unsettled pattern. A frontal boundary will head in our direction and then stall out for much of the week. This means daily rounds of storms are possible. Outside of the rain, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures on either side of 90 can be expected.

