Advertisement

Beautiful Sunday Ahead

Active Weather Returns This Week
Madison picked up a quarter of an inch of rainfall Saturday but remains more than 10 inches...
Madison picked up a quarter of an inch of rainfall Saturday but remains more than 10 inches below normal.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front sliding through the area this evening will bring an end to any rain chances. The clouds will push out soon after with clearing expected by Sunday morning along with some patchy fog, especially in areas that saw rain Saturday. Overnight lows will be pleasant and into the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will be one of the nicer days in quite some time across southern Wisconsin. As high pressure settles in, sunny skies will reign along with pleasant temperatures on either side of 80. Much lower humidity will also be around. There is the potential of some breezy conditions early in the day.

Things change Monday as we head into a hot, humid, and unsettled pattern. A frontal boundary will head in our direction and then stall out for much of the week. This means daily rounds of storms are possible. Outside of the rain, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures on either side of 90 can be expected.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Umbrellas Up - Rain and thundershowers moving through Saturday morning
Weekend Forecast
Umbrellas Up - Rain and thundershowers moving through Saturday morning
A cold front will bring a broken line of showers and a few storms early Saturday.
First Alert: Watching for Saturday Morning Showers
Rain will be likely early Saturday before sunshine returns for the afternoon. Pleasant...
A Brief Period of Rain This Weekend