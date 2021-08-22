Crash on WIS 33 EB/WB closes multiple lanes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on WIS 33 EB/WB near Reedsburg has resulted in multiple lane closures.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department the crash occurred at 5:03 p.m. on WIS 33 EB/WB at Twin Pine Rd, resulting in the east and westbound lanes near the incident to be closed.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department is currently responding to the scene.

