Crash on WIS 33 EB/WB closes multiple lanes

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on WIS 33 EB/WB near Reedsburg has resulted in multiple lane closures.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department the crash occurred at 5:03 p.m. on WIS 33 EB/WB at Twin Pine Rd, resulting in the east and westbound lanes near the incident to be closed.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Department is currently responding to the scene.

