Enjoy Sunday because the heat, humidity, and storms return for the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is going to be SUN-sational day. Make sure to get outside and enjoy it because the heat, humidity, and rain and storms will return for the first half of the workweek. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible at times Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Plus, there will be multiple chances of rain and storms.

Forecast Max Heat Index - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

You are going to notice a big change in the weather as soon as you step out the door Sunday morning. With cooler, drier air in place, it is much more comfortable outside. Temperatures are generally in the 50s across southern Wisconsin, which is about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Saturday morning. Other than patchy river valley fog, no widespread weather problems are expected Sunday morning.

With high pressure in control, Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant. Highs will be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. The average high in Madison on August 22 is 79 degrees. The best part about Sunday will be the lower humidity levels. With dew point temperatures in the 50s, it is going to feel comfortable outside from a humidity standpoint.

Pool Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will start out clear and quiet. There will be a chance of scattered rain showers and storms late Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

HI-RES Future Radar - Monday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered rain showers and storms could impact your Monday morning commute. Pockets of heavy rain and wet roads could slow you down. The chance of rain and storms on Monday will end late Monday morning or early Monday afternoon. The second half of Monday will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. With dew point temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, max heat indices could top out near or just above 90 degrees. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon might not be as hot as forecasted if the clouds from the rain and storms Monday morning linger longer than expected. More scattered rain showers and storms will be possible Monday evening into Monday night.

Forecast Heat Index - Monday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. With the high humidity levels, max heat indices could be in the mid to upper 90s. Dangerous heat will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. There will also be a chance for rain and storms at times. The best chance of rain and storms will likely come Tuesday night. This is when a complex of rain and storms could impact the area.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The active weather pattern will continue through the rest of the workweek. There will be a chance of rain and storms on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The second half of the week will not be as hot. High temperatures on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

