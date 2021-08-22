Advertisement

Ft. McCoy begins to receive Afghan refugees following Pentagon approval

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(WEAU)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy is now beginning to see its first Afghan refugees begin to arrive this afternoon.

According to a Facebook Post from Ft. McCoy, special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk have begun to arrive at the base. This is in addition to Afghans currently finalizing their processing at Fort Lee, Va. More arrivals are expected throughout today and in the coming days.

Yesterday the military base confirmed that their request to house and support refugees from Afghanistan was approved by the Pentagon.

Roughly 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve are now assembling at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.

From Task Force McCoy Public Affairs Office: Fort McCoy establishes Task Force McCoy in support of Operation Allies...

Posted by Fort McCoy on Sunday, August 22, 2021

New photos were also released of the base preparing to house and support incoming Afghan refugees.

The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith | Operation Allies Refuge)
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Sgt. Nicholas Vidro | Operation Allies Refuge)
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith | Operation Allies Refuge)

