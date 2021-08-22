Advertisement

Minnesota wildfire not expanding; still remains uncontained

((Source: North Coast Emergency Services))
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINLAND, Minn. (AP) - Authorities fighting a northeastern Minnesota wildfire say the blaze did not expand its reach over the weekend.

The Greenwood Fire was expanding by about 1,000 acres a day since it started last Sunday.

But after growing to nearly 7 square miles Thursday night and raging through Friday, the U.S. Forest Service reported an estimated footprint of 9,067 acres on Saturday.

It remained that size during its report Sunday morning. None of the fire has been contained.

The agency on Saturday closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness due to concerns about wildfires and drought.

Several other smaller wildfires ignited by lightning strikes have been reported inside the wilderness area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Ft. McCoy begins to receive Afghan refugees following Pentagon approval
The scene outside Liuzza’s by the Track in New Orleans, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The bar and...
New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages
In this July 15, 2021, photo, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., left, speaks to a Naval officer after a...
Veterans are prized recruits as congressional candidates
Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed