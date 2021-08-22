Advertisement

New Orleans tourism industry worries as coronavirus rages

The scene outside Liuzza’s by the Track in New Orleans, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The bar and...
The scene outside Liuzza’s by the Track in New Orleans, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The bar and restaurant is near the site of the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Owners and workers at the business say tourists make up a large share of their business at Jazz Fest time. But the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was postponed this year, then canceled again, as area hospital populations swell with new patients in a surge fueled by the delta variant of the virus and the state’s low vaccination rate. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)(Kevin McGill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans was counting on the music playing again, recruiting The Rolling Stones to headline a rescheduled Jazz Fest in September.

The tourism industry was slowly picking itself up again. Then came delta, the highly contagious virus variant that has hospitals overrun with infected people.

Tourism spokeswoman Kelly Schultz says losing Jazz Fest for a second year should be a “giant wake-up call” to get vaccinated. The city has begun requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test of everyone entering bars, restaurants, music clubs and even the Superdome.

Both the city and state also require mask-wearing in stores and other indoor venues.

