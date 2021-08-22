Advertisement

Pop-up restaurants may stick around as COVID sees resurgence

Hathorne restaurant owner John Stephenson holds a sign for a pop-up restaurant which will cover...
Hathorne restaurant owner John Stephenson holds a sign for a pop-up restaurant which will cover the Hathorne sign when that restaurant is open, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Stephenson hosts temporary restaurants, known as pop-ups which he lets use his space, in an effort to help them weather the pandemic. Most recently, Hathorne hosts the pop-up St. Vito Focacciaria pizza company, which sign he holds, every Sunday night. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Pop-up restaurants, many started as stopgap measures by struggling chefs and owners, may have staying power as consumers continue to embrace takeout and delivery and the delta variant threatens to make dining in less of an option.

Cheaper to operate than regular restaurants because they have less overhead and staffing costs, pop-ups let chefs and owners keep working during the pandemic when dining rooms were closed and the economy was teetering.

Now, as re-openings across the country are threatened by a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, pop-up creators and hosts are asking, “What next?”

