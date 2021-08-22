Advertisement

Pentagon approves Fort McCoy for Afghan refugees

Details on when or how many refugees were not provided.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(CNN/WXOW)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Defense has approved a request from the State Dept. to provide temporary housing and support for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Representatives with Fort McCoy confirmed Saturday that the base, along with Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee in Virginia, would house Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans.

No details regarding how many Afghan refugees, or when they will potentially arrive, were provided.

Pentagon: Afghans fleeing Taliban rule could go to Fort McCoy

Tonya Townsell with Fort McCoy’s Public Affairs Office sent a statement that read in part quote:

“This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghans who helped the United States. The full details of this support are still being worked out, and we will provide updates as specifics become available.”

According to the Associated Press, on Monday the director of the Department of Defense’s Afghanistan Crisis Action Group, said the Army is preparing to receive as many as 22,000 refugees at the three bases.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement saying the state stands ready to assist Afghans seeking refuge.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

FILE
Crash on WIS 33 EB/WB closes multiple lanes
1st cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico
73-year-old IN. man is missing
Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Office issues missing person alert for 73-year-old man
NW Indiana home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright sells for $1M