This Week: Heat, humidity, & storm chances are back

Several rounds of rain dot this week’s forecast. Temperatures will climb towards 90°F early in the week.
Scattered showers kick off our active week of weather!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for another stretch of hot & humid days! This time we’re adding rain chances each day since the weather pattern remains active.

Our high-pressure slides East while winds turn out of the SE. Lows fall back towards 60°F under increasing cloud cover. A cluster of showers/storms will move in our direction overnight. SW Wisconsin will wake up to scattered showers with some embedded thunder. Madison may see some rain, but the bulk will miss the Capital Region. Highs climb back into the upper 80s and dew points return well into the 60s. Heat index values bear watching tomorrow, but especially Tuesday.

We’ll be watching for another complex of storms to erupt over the Plains. The remnants may reach southern Wisconsin by Tuesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will climb towards 90°F. Heat index values could climb into the mid - upper 90s area-wide.

The remainder of the week features daily rain chances while we remain under SW flow aloft. This means that we’ll have plenty of moisture for any disturbance that passes by. Temperatures moderate a bit by Thursday & Friday. But, the heat & rain chances are back for next weekend.

