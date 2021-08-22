Three in custody following Saturday Beloit shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit PD is currently investigating a shooting that left 2 injured and 3 in custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.

Upon arrival authorities found two individuals with non-life threatening injuries.

A police pursuit occurred thereafter and three individuals were safely taken into custody after evidence of a shooting was recovered in the vehicle.

“The gun violence that our city has experienced in the past 24 hours is horrific and inexcusable,” says Chief Andre Sayles. “Our officers and detectives are actively working to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice. The senseless violence needs to end today.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on these shooting incidents, please contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244) or Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463)

