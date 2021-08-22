Advertisement

Vehicle struck by gunfire near downtown Madison

A vehicle parked on Gilman St. was struck approximately six times
Madison Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of W. Gilman St.
Madison Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of W. Gilman St.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Sunday, August 22nd at approximately 2:30am, Madison Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of West Gilman Street. 

A vehicle parked on Gilman was struck approximately six times, with eight shell casings found at the scene.  The owner of the vehicle, who was standing near his vehicle at the time of the shooting, was not injured.  

There is no suspect information at this time.  If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

