A weekend of violence in Beloit leaves a mother grieving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weekend of violence in Beloit leaves one dead, three injured and three in custody as the police chief calls for an end to gun violence.

On Friday, a shooting after 9:00 p.m. on Fayette Avenue left one man with multiple gunshot wounds that later killed him.

Hours later, a woman was shot on Woodward Avenue. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, two more people were shot and injured around 7:30 p.m. Beloit Police say three people are now in custody.

On Sunday, Dymond Rey identified the man who died as her boyfriend, Quinton Tomizoli. She says he was shot, holding his daughter.

“We were sitting on the porch, me, him, his other daughter sitting on his lap,” said Rey.

She says that is when the bullets “just started.”

Following his death, a candlelight vigil was held for Quinton on the very porch he spent his last night; dozens of candles represent a family member or friend who came to support Dymond and the couple’s two-month-old daughter.

The Beloit Police Department says they are continuing to investigate the shootings and will release more information at a press conference at 11:30 Monday morning.

