Authorities find body in missing fire chief’s truck

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief’s truck.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office found the truck on Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The sheriff’s office said a body was inside the truck. Investigators are trying to determine who it is but authorities say no foul play is suspected.

