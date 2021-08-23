Beloit Police Dept. offers update on trio of weekend shootings

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. will provide an update Monday morning on the string of shootings over the weekend that left one person dead and three others wounded.

Limited details about any of the three shootings – all of which occurred within a 24-hour span – have been released so far.

“The gun violence that our city has experienced in the past 24 hours is horrific and inexcusable,” Chief Andre Sayles said Saturday night. “Our officers and detectives are actively working to bring these dangerous perpetrators to justice. The senseless violence needs to end today.”

According to a statement from the police department Friday night, officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 1800 block of Fayette Ave. on reports that someone was shot. Emergency crews rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Less than two hours later, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Woodward Ave. on reports of another shooting and found a woman who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the statement continued. The police department noted investigators believe the shootings may be linked.

In its report that night, BPD did not indicate if the investigation had yielded any suspects or if anyone had been taken into custody in either shooting.

On Friday, August 20, 2021, at approximately 9:18pm, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Fayette in the City... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, August 21, 2021

On Sunday, a woman claiming to be the girlfriend of the man who was killed identified him as Quinton Tomizoli. The woman, Dymond Rey, said he was shot while holding his daughter. Authorities have not confirmed if Tomizoli was the victim.

On Saturday, the police department posted about two more people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Three people have been taken into custody in relation to that incident.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue to investigate a shooting that resulted in two individuals... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, August 21, 2021

BPD did not identify the victims in any of the shootings nor the trio who were arrested Saturday. It also did not indicate if the third shooting was believed to be linked to the first two.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call police dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be made online to p3tips.com/482.

