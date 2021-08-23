Advertisement

Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) - The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19.

The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win.

If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies.

