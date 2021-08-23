Colectivo Coffee workers vote to unionize

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The workers at Colectivo Coffee voted Monday to unionize and will become the largest unionized coffee chain in the country.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494 Business Manager Dean Warsh announced Monday that the vote passed 106-99 in favor of unionizing.

“Colectivo Coffee workers have worked diligently for the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Warsh.

He continued, saying that the workers’ union can now move forward with plans to help employees with their first negotiated contract.

“We hope that the courage and hard work that Colectivo Coffee workers put into this victory inspires others in the hospitality/service industry to Organize a Union at their workplace!” exclaimed Warsh.

The group is calling on the owners of Colectivo to bargain with their employees “in good faith” once the election is certified.

Warsh noted in April when workers voted if they wanted to be represented by the IBEW that they did not receive the results necessary to have a unionization. Due to the number of challenged ballots, the National Labor Relations Board had to open the ballots at a later date to count them.

