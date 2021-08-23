Dane Co. health officials encourage COVID-19 testing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 continues to spread in Dane County communities, local health officials are reminding residents of the multiple testing options they have.

Public Health Madison and Dane County stated Monday that local pharmacies, community test sites and the PHMDC clinic on the 2200 block of South Park Street are all options for those who want to get tested against the virus.

UW Health chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said they want to encourage as many people as possible to get tested and leave emergency rooms open for those who need it.

“We believe getting a COVID-19 test is still a vital tool to use against the spread of this virus, even if you have mild symptoms or think you’ve been exposed and want the peace of mind,” said Dr. Pothof.

Ken Van Horn, testing director of PHMDC, also noted that the county has averaged 2,300 tests a day over the past few weeks, meaning there is still demand.

“While we always want people experiencing symptoms to get tested, demand for COVID-19 testing is likely to grow as more businesses and event organizers are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test,” said Van Horn.

To prevent long lines, health officials advised residents to make appointments at testing sites. COVID-19 testing is free and does not require insurance, they added.

People can also request a take-home COVID-19 testing kit from the Department of Health Services that they can ship out to the state lab.

NBC15 created a COVID-19 testing guide with pharmacies and testing sites across south central Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.