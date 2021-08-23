Fools’ Flotilla floating parade returns to Yahara River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison community is invited to float down the Yahara River on August 29 at this year’s Fools’ Flotilla, a floating parade hosted by River Alliance of Wisconsin.

The event is part of the Orton-Front festival and is an opportunity for the community to interact and celebrate and the Yahara River and all that it has to offer, River Alliance of Wisconsin said.

Community members are encouraged to dress up in family-friendly costumes, enjoy live music and float down the river in canoes, kayaks or any other floatation devices.

“Fool’s Flotilla began as a fun way for Madison neighbors to connect with the Yahara River as they also enjoy the Marquette Waterfront Festival,” River Alliance Executive Director Allison Werner said. “It just grew and grew over the years and is now a tradition Madisonians look forward to. River Alliance of Wisconsin hosts the event to ensure a safe and fun experience for people to celebrate one of Wisconsin’s beloved urban rivers.”

Dane County’s face covering requirement does not apply to outdoor settings, River Alliance of Wisconsin said, however; participants should maintain physical distance during the event, or wear a mask if they are unable to distance.

Registration and information will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Tenney Park. The river parade will follow at 10:30 a.m.

The event is free for all ages, and participants should register and sign the safety agreement. Pre-registration for Boat Captains is available online: https://wisconsinrivers.org/2021-fools-flotilla/.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.