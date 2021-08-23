Health officials hope FDA approval increases COVID-19 vaccination rates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As of Monday, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is FDA approved.

This raises the question: Will vaccinations increase with FDA approval?

According to the DHS Dashboard, Grant, Lafayette and Jefferson counties have the lowest COVID-19 rates. (Per one does; Grant: 43.8%, Lafayette: 50.1% and Jefferson 48.9%).

NBC15 News reached out to these counties and got in touch with the Jefferson County Health Dept. and asked what FDA approval could mean for increasing vaccination rates in their community.

“We can feel comfortable and fully approved that it would be like any other vaccine that you would get at your doctor’s office,” Samroz Jakvani, Epidemiologist with the Jefferson County Public Health Dept. (JCPHD) said.

This week, Jefferson County had two COVID-19 related deaths. About 49% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 45% have received two doses. “We really want to get this under control as much as possible so we can get a much larger percentage of the population vaccinated, whether that’s in Jefferson County Wisconsin, or the US,” Jakvani said.

Health officials, like Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health Chief Quality Officer, hope Pfizer’s FDA approval encourages more people to roll up their sleeves.

“I’m not sure if it’ll be large. I do think you’ll see a bit of a jump,” Pothof said. “I think now, you know, the proof will be in the pudding with full approval: are those folks who said I was waiting for that signing up for vaccine appointments?”

Until they see those vaccination numbers increase, Jakvani says Jefferson County will continue sending a strong message to the community. “We are going to move that info forward and let folks know that this vaccine has been extensively studied and is no longer under the emergency use authorization,” Jakvani said.

Health officials believe FDA approvals for Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not far behind.

Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services also announced Monday, they are giving $100 in Visa gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6.

