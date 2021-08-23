Hot and humid with on and off rain and storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully, you enjoyed the much-needed rain Monday morning. The light to moderate rain will continue to diminish as it moves east across southern Wisconsin. The chance of rain today will go down Monday afternoon. As of 11 a.m., 0.18″ of rain was officially recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport. If the clouds clear quick enough, temperatures could still climb into the mid to upper 80s. A few places could still hit or top 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures expected to rise to near 70 degrees, max heat indices could reach the lower to mid 90s, so borderline dangerous heat will be possible in spots. Make sure to take heat precautions if you are going to spend a lot of time outside Monday afternoon.

Temperature Vs Heat Index - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Monday night will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will range from the mid 60s to near 70s. There will be a chance for another round of rain showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. There are still some question marks on where the rain and storms will develop and how widespread the rain activity will be. Areas of moderate to heavy rain and wet roads could impact your Tuesday morning commute.

HI-RES Future Radar - Tuesday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Once again, any rain and storm activity that is around the area Tuesday morning will likely end by the late morning or early afternoon. Tuesday afternoon will be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs on Tuesday will be on either side of 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, it is going to be very humid as well. The higher humidity levels will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. With max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s, borderline dangerous heat will be possible. Heat indices will likely stay just below HEAT ADVISORY criteria. If the clouds and rain linger longer than expected Tuesday morning or afternoon then it may not be as hot as forecast.

Forecast Max Heat Index - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

A complex of rain and storms will likely fire up along a cold front Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. If this complex of rain and storms develops, it could impact southern Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overall, Tuesday night will be warm and muggy. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be on either side of 70 degrees.

HI-RES Future Radar - Wednesday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

A weak cold front looks like it will finally pass through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. Despite the passing of a cold front, Wednesday is still looking like a very warm and humid day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will still be a chance of rain and storms, too.

The end of the workweek and this weekend still looks very warm and humid. Highs Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the mid 80s. The chance of rain and storms will continue later this week as well. By the end of the workweek, widespread rainfall totals across southern Wisconsin could range from 0.5 to 1.5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin.

Rainfall Potential Monday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

