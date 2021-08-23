Advertisement

Library worker: Wisconsin candidate was irate over gay books display

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — A staffer at a southwestern Wisconsin library says a Republican congressional candidate threatened and intimidated her over a gay pride display.

Prairie du Chien Memorial Library page Kerrigan Trautsch told the La Crosse Tribune that Derrick Van Orden came into the library on June 17 and complained loudly about a display of books in the children’s section that address homosexuality in honor of Pride Month.

Trautsch says Van Orden was angry and that he said the books offended him. She says he demanded to know who set up the display so he could teach them a lesson.

He then got a library card and checked out every book from the display except for one a patron was reading.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

Wis. children hit COVID-19 vaccine milestone amid back-to-school season
Conservatives file redistricting lawsuit in Wisconsin
Beloit Shooting
Beloit Police Dept. offers update on trio of weekend shootings
Wisconsin offering $100 to residents who get their first dose before Labor Day