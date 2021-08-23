NBC15 celebrates Back to School season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s officially Back to School season and NBC15 wanted to celebrate the start of another year.

The team shared their favorite back to school photos, plus some people shared why they loved their photo so much.

Gabriella Rusk: Here’s a photo from when I was in 1st grade! I started at a new school this year. I loved my teacher, Mrs. Judge and made lifelong friends in my class that I still am close with today! I remember being most excited to start reading chapter books and go school supply shopping. First grade was the best!!

Leah Doherty: This was in 2000 on my first day of preschool! I was obsessed with teletubbies growing up and would refer to myself as the yellow one “Laa-Laa” because I thought it sounded close to Leah! So of course I had to have a teletubbies backpack for the first day!

Elizabeth Wadas: This is me getting on the bus heading to kindergarten! On the first day of school, I always brought my teacher flowers picked from my family’s garden.

Maria Lisignoli: The picture of me in the clear backpack is on my first day of preschool, I loved that backpack so much! The headshot was from school picture day in kindergarten. I have considered bringing back that hairstyle!

