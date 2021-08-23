Advertisement

Occupied Madison apartment complex struck by bullet

(unsplash.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An occupied Madison apartment complex was struck by a bullet Monday morning following a weapons violation.

Madison Police officers reported to the 2200 block of Luann Lane at around 11:04 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, according to a MPD incident report.

Officers arrived on scene and located an apartment complex that had been hit by a bullet. There are not suspected to be any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MPD at (608) 255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip on the web at p3tips.com.

