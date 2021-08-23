Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A missing person alert was canceled for the Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief Sunday night.
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday night and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office canceled their alert around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.
The Wisconsin Crime Network said a further update will be released later.
